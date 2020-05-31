Dean A. Treptow
Cedarburg - Was called Home on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was 82 years old. Dean was born in Fond du Lac on January 24, 1938 to Arnold and Gladys Treptow. He was united in marriage with Mary Hiester on September 6, 1958 and together they had four children. Dean was born on a dairy farm west of Fond du Lac in the Town of Lamartine, WI. He began his education in a one room schoolhouse taught by his mother. Dean graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac and went on to graduate from UW-Madison in 1960. After running his own farm near Waupun and at the same time working at First National Bank, he became the president and owner of the Brown Deer Bank. Later he retired as president, CEO of Super Steel, LLC in Milwaukee. The majority of his retirement years were spent at his log home in Rosco, Montana. Dean is survived by his children Jeanne (Rick) Wheeler, Joseph Treptow, Edward Treptow, and Suzanne (Brian) Roelofs; grandchildren Kelly (Brian) Kraklow, Sarah Wheeler (Cory Homrighausen), Ana Treptow, Lucas Treptow, Lauren Roelofs, Garrett Roelofs, and Hayden Roelofs; great-grandchildren Payton and Kendall Kraklow. He is further survived by sister Marla Treptow, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, and brother David. A Family Memorial Service will be held at 6:00PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg (1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012) with Father Alan Veik, Capuchin presiding. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 4-5:45PM before the services begin. We ask that you keep social distancing protocols in mind. Dean will be laid to rest next to his wife Mary in Montana. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch in Billings, MT. On-line donations can be made at www.ybgr.org in remembrance of Dean. The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.