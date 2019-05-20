|
|
Dean Martin
Neshkoro / Fond du Lac - Dean David Martin, age 63 of Neshkoro, formerly of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Thedacare Medical Center, Berlin. He was born on May 28, 1955 in Fond du Lac to August and Viola (Foster) Martin. Dean married Mary Jane Baus but later separated. He was a very hard worker and worked at the Berlin Foundry and Sadoff's to just name a few. Dean was a man who loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
Dean is survived by his girlfriend: Maia Petrick; children: Andy (Julie) Baus, Tony (Dunee) Baus, Wendy Martin, Ashley (James) Mielahn, Becky (Ryan) Martin, Wynonna Potter; many grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Little Dean; Uncle Clinton, Uncle Glendy and many others.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Dean's home in Neshkoro starting at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wautomafuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 20, 2019