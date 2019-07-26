Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Flitter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean R. "Silo" Flitter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean R. "Silo" Flitter Obituary
Dean R. "Silo" Flitter

Lomira - Dean R. "Silo" Flitter, 64, of Lomira, passed away at his home with his wife at his side on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A memorial service for Dean will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 350 Main Street, in Lomira. Dean's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.The Myrhum Patten Miller and Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Dean's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.