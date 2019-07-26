|
|
Dean R. "Silo" Flitter
Lomira - Dean R. "Silo" Flitter, 64, of Lomira, passed away at his home with his wife at his side on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A memorial service for Dean will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 350 Main Street, in Lomira. Dean's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.The Myrhum Patten Miller and Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Dean's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 26 to July 28, 2019