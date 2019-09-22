|
|
Debora K. Schneider
Fond du Lac - Debora "Deb" K. Schneider, 56, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
She was born on December 8, 1962, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Henry C. and Sharon M. Newton Schneider. She attended Laconia High School. Debora loved spending time with her family and her dog Onyx, gardening, fishing, camping, and thrift shopping, and rummage sales. She looked forward to morning coffee with her dad every day. Debora admired her brother Duane and enjoyed their time studying the Bible together. Spending time with grandchildren and receiving handmade artwork along with special treasures they found, specifically for her always put a smile on her face.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Schmitz, her three grandchildren, whom she adored and loved spending time with: Alysiana, Mayana and Carter; her significant other, Daniel Spinnato and their grandchildren: Ian, Madden and Alize Spinnato; her brother, Duane (Linda) Schneider, her sister, Dawn (Steve) Wendt, nephew, Robert Schneider and her niece, Shelby (Tyler) Winkers.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Henry and Lucille Schneider, and maternal grandparents, Leslie and Loretta Newton.
"Family is important because…I have an excellent support system. My Dad & my Brother are GREAT!!! Kristi is an Excellent Daughter!!! She has a BIG Heart! I am so very PROUD of her, She goes Over & Beyond to help me out!!" Written by Deb.
VISITATION: The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Burial will take place at 9:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Rogersville Cemetery.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019