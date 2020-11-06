1/1
Deborah A. Keller
Deborah A. Keller

Fond du Lac - Deborah A. Keller, 66, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Lutheran Home.

She was born on December 28, 1953, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Clarence C. and Dorothy G. Klein Keller. Deborah worked as a sales clerk at Younkers for many years, and was an owner of Queens Ware. She enjoyed following politics. Her greatest joy was spending time with her nieces.

She is survived by her brother Jeff (Jean) Keller, her nieces: Ashlee (special friend Jake Perreault) Keller and Amanda (special friend Skyler Gudex) Keller; her aunts and uncles: Lawrence Klein, Mary (Dick) Johnson, Ronald (Betty) Klein, Judy (Duke) Hawes, Ronald (Barb) Keller, Nancy (Harvey) Brodzeller and Christine (Mike) Weimer. She is further survived by her special friend Cathy Schaub and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and other aunts and uncles.

Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
