Deborah "Deb" K. Johnson
Fond du Lac - Deborah "Deb" "Bobbie" K. Johnson, 68, of Fond du Lac, passed away one day shy of her 41st wedding anniversary to the love of her life, Richard, who pampered her and showered her with love till her last breath, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital.
She was born on September 9, 1951, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Harland and Ruth Hefter Gregor. She was a graduate of Rosendale High School, Class of 1969. On December 9, 1978, she married Richard E. Johnson, in Hammond, Indiana.
Deb worked at International Paper for 13 years, and then she worked at Blue Cross/Anthem for over 20 years, retiring in 2014. Deb loved to go on road trips with her husband, and these excursions would lead them to the casino, race tracks or simply just exploring. She loved being able to help others, enjoyed collectibles and eating out at Faro's. She enjoyed watching old TV programs and racing with her husband, and loved to listen to 50's and 60's music.
She is survived by her husband, Richard "Rick" Johnson of Fond du Lac, her six brothers and sisters: Mary (Jack) Karst of Eldorado, Patricia Steverson of Mississippi, Geri (Lance) Lemmenes of Brandon, Wayne (Annie) Gregor of Rosendale, Gerald Gregor of Deerbrook, and James (Lorie) Gregor of Fond du Lac; her well-loved nieces, nephews, her great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, who were all special to her, and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, uncles, aunts, her sister Katherine, her nephew Jerred, her brother-in-law, Jim and her first boyfriend, Elvis.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Outreach Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Cremation will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Deb's name are appreciated to Cure Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Foundation, Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019