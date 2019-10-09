Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Our Risen Savior Catholic Church
W8272 Forest Avenue
Woodhull, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Our Risen Savior Catholic Church
W8272 Forest Avenue
Woodhull, WI
Deborah L. (Feldner) Jones


1951 - 2019
Deborah L. (Feldner) Jones Obituary
Deborah L. (Feldner) Jones

Rosendale - Deborah "Debbie" L. (Feldner) Jones, 68, of Rosendale, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born March 7, 1951 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Edmund and Irene Webb Feldner. Debbie was a member of Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in Woodhull. She worked for Mercury Marine for 30 years and was currently working at Oshkosh Defense. Debbie enjoyed camping, baking, musicals, and loved spending time with her grandson.

She is survived by two children, Troy Jones and Elizabeth (Sean) Anderson; one grandson, Finnian; siblings, Patricia (Richard) Lanning, Kathleen (Richard) Rudolph, Mary Remillard, Donna (Lynn) Benkoski, Janice (Paul) King, Richard (Judy) Feldner, Charles (JoAnn) Feldner, Lynette (David) Kelley, and Pamela (Warren) Leemon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Daniel and Lawrence Feldner; brother-in-law, Jack Remillard; and nephew, Benjamin King.

The visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, W8272 Forest Avenue in Woodhull. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday at church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guest book may be found at www.ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019
