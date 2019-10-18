|
|
Debra "Debbie" A. Emerich
Fond du Lac - Debra "Debbie" Ann Emerich, 59, of Fond du Lac joined her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born October 24, 1959 to Kenneth and Lyda (Wright) Detert in Berlin, WI. Debbie attended Marian College in Fond du Lac and her studies led her to become an educator. Her love of science and her deep abiding faith in God created a 30 years career of teaching science and religion to children in St. Cloud, showing them the wonders of their world and beyond. She frequently ran into men and women who told her she had been their favorite childhood teacher because of her creativity, curiosity, and inspiration.
Debbie was united in marriage to Mark Emerich on June 18, 1988 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.
Debbie's interests were vast and varied and she made those interests known to the world. Her love of the Packers resulted in being dressed in the Green and Gold from head to toe. Her love of holidays led to a home, nursing home, or hospital room transformed into a haunted house or a Christmas village.
Throughout many years of illness and incredible pain she remained positive, kind, and optimistic. Her faith in God gave her comfort. She took particular joy in visits from her nephews, Caden, Jacob, Elliot, and Benjamin. Debbie's later years were lived at All About Life and Edenbrook and her family expresses gratitude to all her caregivers and friends who filled her days with companionship and joy. Her husband, Mark spent every evening and weekend with her because wherever they were together was home.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; her mother, Lyda Detert; two sisters, Sandy Detert and Becca (Matt) Ruppert; brother, Jim (Bonnie) Detert; her in laws, Jim (Pat) Emerich; three brothers-in-law, Mike (Lisa) Emerich, Dan Emerich, and Matt (Sharon) Emerich; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Milan and Grace Detert; maternal grandparents, Harley and Sofie Wright; her father, Kenneth Detert, who she missed every day for 22 years; and her mother-in-law, Kathy Ziemann.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019