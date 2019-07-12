Services
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
Debra Koontz
Debra Koontz

Fond du Lac - Debra Ann Koontz (nee Neckuty), 60, of Fond du Lac formerly of Campbellsport, passed away unexpectedly in her home on July 10, 2019. Debra was born on August 13, 1958, the daughter of the late John and Elaine Neckuty (nee Tomlinson). Debra graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1972. She worked for many years at All About life.

Debra enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and watching wrestling along with watching her grandson wrestle. She was a longtime Packer fan and loved sitting outside, cookouts, and playing cards and dominos. Debra also loved the ID Channel.

Those left behind to cherish Debra's memory include her fiancé, Michael Smith; her four children, John (Amanda) Koontz, Angela (Cecelia) Koontz, Tanya Hoffmann, and Shawn (Kendra) Koontz, all of Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren, Jerrell, Brianna, Angel, Katie, Jacob, Tasha, Thomas, Zander, and Mia. She is further survived by her sister, Kathy Mamerow of Waupun; her brother, Joseph Neckuty of Campbellsport; her life-long friend, Cheryl (Larry) Hartfiel of Fond du Lac, and many relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Mark Mamerow; nephew, Andy Mamerow; and her cat, Oreo (AKA Fat Cat).

A time of gathering will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Matthew's Cemetery in Campbellsport.

In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the family to help cover funeral costs.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 12 to July 14, 2019
