1/1
Delbert E. Sabel
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert E. Sabel

Fond du Lac - Delbert E. Sabel, 87, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born April 8, 1933 to Roman and Alvina (Kloeppel) Sabel. On June 8, 1954 he married Bernice Kraus at St. Peter Catholic Church in St. Peter. Delbert worked for Tecumseh for 40 years until his retirement.

He was a member of Fisherman's Road Fishing Club and volunteered on the Town of Calumet Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed time up north at the cabin with his kids and grandkids, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling and playing cards with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice; four children, Donna (Tom) Gratton, Debra (Jay) Hebenstreich, Wayne Sabel, and Brian (friend, Maria) Sabel; five grandchildren, Sara (Robert) Reinbold, Adam (Amy) Gratton, Scott (friend, Celyna) Hebenstreich, Travis (friend, Elizabeth) Sabel, and Troy (friend, Allison) Sabel; great grandchildren, Addy and Ayva Gratton, and Kyler Reinbold; siblings, Helen (Kenneth) Birschbach and James (Kathleen) Sabel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Oscar Guelig, Esther Schumacker, Mary Kraus, and Clarence (Sarah) Kraus. He was preceded in death by his parents; four children, Sharon, Ricky, Christine,and Kay Sabel; siblings, Rosie Guelig, Marcyanna Sabel, and Elmer (Marcie) Sabel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Henry (Cecelia) Kraus, Stella (Clarence) Schaefer, Mildred (James) Murphy, Lawrence (Marie) Kraus, and Sylvester Kraus.

Private family services will be held and entombment will be in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved