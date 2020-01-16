|
Delmer Oscar Flesch
Mt. Calvary, WI - Delmer Oscar Flesch of Mount Calvary, WI, died peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday January 15, 2020.
Delmer was born May 4, 1929 to Leonard and Wilhelemina (Mauer) Flesch. He attended St. John's grade school in Johnsburg. Delmer proudly served his country during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he began his life-long career as a bricklayer.
On June 9, 1956 Delmer married the love of his life, Joan Mannenbach, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mt Calvary. Together, they built a home and raised a family. Delmer valued his volunteer work with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and his service as an usher at Holy Cross parish. He also served as an elected Mount Calvary Village Board Trustee for over 40 years.
Delmer's seven children and twelve grandchildren were his pride and joy. Delmer was an enthusiastic supporter of every member of his family. In his later life, Delmer especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and supporting their extracurricular activities. Delmer will forever be remembered for being a dedicated husband, father, grandpa and contributor to his community who shared a spirit of warmth, kindness, and generosity with everyone he met.
Delmer is survived by his loving wife Joan of 63 years; children, Betty (Leo) Gonnering, Waupaca; Steve (Shelley) Flesch, Fond du Lac; Jean (Bruce) Unterbrunner, Abrams; Pat (Mark) Koll, Waupun; Mary (Dan) Merten, Mt. Calvary; Julie (Tim) Flaherty, Fond du Lac and John (Jackie) Flesch, Elkhart Lake. Grandchildren, Michelle, Marissa, Taylor, Peyton, Shelby, Tyler, Ashley (Drew) Housman, Kelsey, Morgan, Joshua, Jacob and Jared. He is further survived by his brother Leonard Jr. (Betty) Flesch and his brother in law Earl (Dorothy) Mannenbach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Clem, Elmer, Eugene and Gilbert; sisters, Delphine and Alice.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Isidore Parish - Holy Cross Church, 308 S. County Road W, Mt. Calvary, WI 53057. Rev. Gary Wegner, O.F.M. Cap will officiate. Military Rites conducted by the Mt. Calvary American Legion Post 454 & State Military Honors will take place at the church following the Mass.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the church in Mt. Calvary from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Entombment will be Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac.
Delmer's family extends their deepest gratitude to Fr. Gary and Sr. Jenada. Special thanks to Lori, Betty and Julie and all the staff from Hospice Home Care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Holy Cross Church, Village of Mt. Calvary Decorations/Banner Fund or Hospice Home Care.
For additional details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020