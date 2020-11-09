1/1
Delores A. "Lorey" Holtz
Fond du Lac - Delores A. "Lorey" Holtz, age 83, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Donald and Sarah (Flitcroft) Shepro. On October 13, 1956, she married Marvin Holtz at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on July 20, 1986.Lorey was a member of Church of Peace where she had been involved in Martha Society and the stewardship committee. She was an avid bowler and secretary for many bowling leagues over the years. She was an active committee member of the Goodrich Class of 1955 reunions. Lorey loved going to casinos and playing cards with her friends.

Survivors include three daughters, Debra Hauer of Racine, Dee (John) Schmitz, of Fond du Lac, Susan (Jeff) Visner of Eagle River; seven grandchildren, Brian (Bri) Hauer, Michele (Tony) Jenkins, Kelly (Mike) Klapperich, Kevin Schmitz, Sarah (Gunard) Hoogland, Ben Jackson, Amy (Trevor) Maki; nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Donald (Donna) Shepro, David (Floss) Shepro; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; and one brother, Dwayne Shepro; one son-in-law, Rick Hauer.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow the service at Estabrooks Cemetery. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
