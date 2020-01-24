|
|
Deloris L. Merk
Fond du Lac - Deloris Louise Merk, 87, of Fond du Lac passed away peacefully at the Hospice Home of Hope on Thursday morning, January 23, 2020. She was born April 5, 1932 to Harry and Laura Galleske, the second of four children. Deloris attended school in Oakfield, was the drum majorette in the high school band and graduated from Oakfield High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield and was presently a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac. Deloris worked at Kresge's in Fond du Lac, Mammoth Springs Canning Factory and Lopez Shoe Store in Oakfield, and the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home in the dietary department.
Deloris is survived by her three children, Lori LeQue of Fond du Lac, Robin (Charlie) Balthazor of North Fond du Lac, and Dan (Raye Ann Koenigs) Ott of Fond du Lac. She is further survived by seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Willis Galleske, Edward (Janice) Galleske, and Dudley (Lynn) Galleske; and nephew, Dwight Galleske.
The visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Avenue, North Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday at the church. Burial will follow in Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Building Fund in Deloris' name.
The family extends a huge thank you to the staff at Hospice Home of Hope for their kindness, compassion, and understanding in our Mom's final hours. They made everything so peaceful for her. She was taken care of with the respect and dignity she deserved. We will never forget you. RIP Mom.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020