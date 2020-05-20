Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Resources
More Obituaries for Delphine Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delphine Johnson


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delphine Johnson Obituary
Delphine Johnson

Waupun - Delphine Johnson, 92, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her residence.

Delphine was born December 27, 1927 in Bryon, WI the daughter of William and Helen Costello Ferguson. Delphine was a business manager of several automotive dealerships, purchasing agent for the State of Wisconsin, and worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce. Delphine was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun, Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and Altrusa in Fond du Lac.

Delphine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Greg Lueck of Waupun; a granddaughter, Kristin Kastein of Waupun; great-granddaughter, Madeline Kastein; and several nieces and nephews.

Delphine was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Lueck; brothers, Tom and John Ferguson; and sisters, Margaret and Rosemary O'Brien.

Due to COVID-19 services are pending.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 20 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delphine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -