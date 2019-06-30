|
|
Denis V. Wirtz
Plymouth - Denis V. Wirtz, age 81, of Plymouth (formerly of St. Cloud) affectionately known by his family as Buppy, passed away on June 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 9, 1937, the second child of the late Herbert and Evangeline (Entringer) Wirtz.
He attended St. Cloud Catholic Grade School and graduated from Glenbeulah High School in 1956.
On August 20, 1960, he married Patricia "Pat" A. Schmitz of St. Ann.
He served his country in the United States Army National Guard. Denis worked at Tecumseh Engines as a machine set-up man for 47.2 years.
Denis enjoyed gardening, sawing lumber, cutting firewood, bowling, playing sheepshead, listening to Johnny Cash, and spending time with his family. In the later years, he and Pat enjoyed monthly casino bus trips and the many friends they made along the way.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, of 58 years, his children, Tom Wirtz (Roxie) of Weston, Deb Wirtz Schwingle (Dan) of Salem, Ohio, Lori Grimes (Greg) of Plymouth, Cheri Wirtz of Oshkosh, and Peg Wirtz-Olsen (Scott) of Sun Prairie, grandchildren, Christopher (Mary) Wirtz, Kennedy Wirtz (fiancée Abigail Gorman), Ali (fiancé Jon Renk), Meredith and Rob Grimes, Nolan Schwingle, Maddie and Garrett Wirtz-Olsen, step grandchildren, Jesse Mattson, Brent (Jen) Mattson, and two great grandchildren, Elise Wirtz and Taylor Pouphal; three great great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Emily, and Katherine Pouphal, three brothers - Joe (Terry), Pete (Rose), John (Elsie), three sisters - Verla Schneider, Marlene Schaefer (Dave) and Jane Wirtz, sister-in-law Sandy Wirtz, and brother-in-law, Pat Zorn, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Wirtz, Jacob Wirtz, Linda Zorn, and his brother-in-law Gerald Schneider.
Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday afternoon (July 2, 2019) at 2:00 P.M. at St. Cloud Catholic Church. Father Larry Abler will officiate. Inurnment will take place in the Parish Cemetery immediately following Mass.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday at CHURCH from 12:00 P.M. until time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Denis's name for the Alzheimer's Foundation and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
A special thank you to all of Dad's caregivers at Sharon Richardson Hospice & Countryside Manor, especially Jodi, Annie & Michelle, and Embrace Care Management.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 30, 2019