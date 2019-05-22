|
Denise Loise Dexter
Fond du Lac -
1947-2019
Denise Louise Dexter, born Dennis Lawrence Dexter, first son of Francis and Lucienne Dexter, Randolph, NY, passed May 5th 2019 at her home in Fond du Lac, WI. from heart failure. She was Dennis Dexter, oldest brother to Donald and David Dexter until she transitioned to sister Denise Louise Dexter.
As Dennis, she worked at Metallic Ladder. Captained the Dexter Golf Team, was president of student council, graduated University of Pittsburg. She worked for Dunlop Sporting Goods, Wisconsin Territory, and Pitney Bose.
As Denise, she worked as a Filet King representative, doing exhibition shows at Fishing and Boating conventions.
She was a master sailor, enjoying her sailboat in Fond du Lac for 35 years.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 22, 2019