1/1
Denise T. McCrary
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise T. McCrary

North Fond du Lac - Denise T. McCrary, age 73, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital after fighting valiantly, Irish Strong, from the effects of COVID. She was born on June 24, 1947, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Joseph and Theresa (Scanlon) Mikson. On January 16, 1971 she married the love of her life, John McCrary in Fond du Lac. On November 5, 2020, John lost his battle to COVID. John and Denise just missed celebrating 50 years of marriage. Denise was a receptionist at O'Connor Oil for many years. She was a Girl Scout leader and helped with the Toys for Tots campaign. She loved spending time with her family, traveling to visit family in Texas and Florida, and going to Branson. She liked camping, sleepovers, baking cookies and cakes with the grandchildren and taking casinos trips with friends.

Survivors include three children, Joleen (Scott) Ingersoll of Fond du Lac, Dawn (Michael) Resop of Fond du Lac, Douglas McCrary of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren, Christopher Ingersoll, Chrisett Nordmeier, Stephen Nordmeier, Thomas Ingersoll, Courtney McCrary, Stephany (Austin) Kattestad, Sadie Kryzyanowski; five great-grandchildren, Keon Dawson, Sophia McCrary, Myla McReynolds, Wesley Ingersoll, Michael McCrary; brother and sisters in-law, Dianna (John) Hutter, Anthony (Linda) McCrary, Maxine (Larry) Bickelhaupt; good friends, Carol Schneider, Sharon Bellmer, Wilma (Ralph) Hopkins, and William Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband, John McCrary; parents; mother and father in-law, Christine and Douglas McCrary; and two brothers, Roman (Judy) Swiss, and Wallace (Kay) Swiss.

Visitation will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 3-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Visitation will also take place on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at Rienzi. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved