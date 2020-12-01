Denise T. McCrary
North Fond du Lac - Denise T. McCrary, age 73, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital after fighting valiantly, Irish Strong, from the effects of COVID. She was born on June 24, 1947, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Joseph and Theresa (Scanlon) Mikson. On January 16, 1971 she married the love of her life, John McCrary in Fond du Lac. On November 5, 2020, John lost his battle to COVID. John and Denise just missed celebrating 50 years of marriage. Denise was a receptionist at O'Connor Oil for many years. She was a Girl Scout leader and helped with the Toys for Tots campaign. She loved spending time with her family, traveling to visit family in Texas and Florida, and going to Branson. She liked camping, sleepovers, baking cookies and cakes with the grandchildren and taking casinos trips with friends.
Survivors include three children, Joleen (Scott) Ingersoll of Fond du Lac, Dawn (Michael) Resop of Fond du Lac, Douglas McCrary of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren, Christopher Ingersoll, Chrisett Nordmeier, Stephen Nordmeier, Thomas Ingersoll, Courtney McCrary, Stephany (Austin) Kattestad, Sadie Kryzyanowski; five great-grandchildren, Keon Dawson, Sophia McCrary, Myla McReynolds, Wesley Ingersoll, Michael McCrary; brother and sisters in-law, Dianna (John) Hutter, Anthony (Linda) McCrary, Maxine (Larry) Bickelhaupt; good friends, Carol Schneider, Sharon Bellmer, Wilma (Ralph) Hopkins, and William Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband, John McCrary; parents; mother and father in-law, Christine and Douglas McCrary; and two brothers, Roman (Judy) Swiss, and Wallace (Kay) Swiss.
Visitation will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 3-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Visitation will also take place on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at Rienzi. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.
