Dennis A. Woznick
Dennis A. Woznick

Fond du Lac - Dennis A. Woznick, 68, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Crossroads Nursing Center. He was born September 12, 1951 in Fond du Lac, the son of Stanley and Virginia Barnes Woznick. Dennis worked for Fond du Lac County Social Services transporting clients to various appointments. He was an avid Beetles fan, enjoyed reading books by JRR Tolkien, loved cooking, and was an expert on useless facts.

He is survived by his three children, Melissa (Gary) Snyder of Fond du Lac, Daimian (Eden) Woznick of Huntingtown, MD, and Seann Woznick of Oshkosh; ten grandchildren, Jericho, Nathaniel, Destiny (Anthony), Anya, Preston, Christian, Leita, Dawson, Gabrielle, and Xavier; two great grandchildren, Willow and Lincoln; his siblings, Harriet Edwards of Fond du Lac, Virginia Woznick of Green Bay, Veronica (Lawrence) McClory of Fond du Lac, Frank Woznick of Colorado, Anne Woznick of Colorado, Mary Woznick of Fond du Lac, Andrew (Diedre) Woznick of North Fond du Lac, and Thomas Woznick of Florida; his special friend, Linda; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Eugene "Wrider" Woznick, Helen Snortum, Stanley Woznick Jr., Raymond Woznick, and Theodore Woznick.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at the Deneveu Shelter in Lakeside Park. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
