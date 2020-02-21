|
|
Dennis H. Immel
Fond du Lac - Dennis H. Immel, 69, of Fond du Lac, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Edenbrook.
He was born on June 6, 1950, in Fond du Lac, the son of Harold C. and Verna Pucker Immel. He was a truck owner/operator and enjoyed being on the road, especially the west coast. In 1988, after his father's passing, he continued farming. He was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his mother, Verna Immel of Fond du Lac, his brothers: David Immel of Fond du Lac, Dale Immel of Lorton, VA and Rick (Carol) Immel of Fond du Lac.
He is preceded in death by his father in 1988, his brother, Randy in 1973, his sister-in-law, Stephanie Immel in 2019.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1600 South Main Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Guse officiating. Burial will be in Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Memorials appreciated to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020