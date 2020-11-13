1/1
Dennis Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Hoffman

Plainfield - Dennis "Denny" Keith Hoffman, 73, of Plainfield, passed Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home after a two year battle with lung cancer.

Denny was born December 25, 1946 in Beaver Dam the son of the late Norris J. and Luverne C. Hechemovich Hoffman. Denny was a 1965 graduate of Waupun High School. He enlisted in the US Navy and served two tours in Vietnam from 1966-1970 and earned the rank of PO2. He immediately hired on with AT&T and retired from there in 2001. Denny was a life-time member of the DAV and VFW. On July 2, 1977 he married Barbara Pattee. They resided in Round Lake, IL for 30 years and spent those years building their retirement home on Long Lake outside Plainfield. In 2010 they became snowbirds, spending summers at their home and winters at their home in Fort Pierce, FL. Denny enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, racing stockcars (in his early years), and building classic cars. You could usually find him in the garage with some project going on. Denny and Barb traveled as much as they could in their motorhome.

Denny is survived by his loving wife and companion of 45 years, Barb; devoted daughter, DeAnna (Tony) Kasper of Beaver Dam; two sons: Darrin (Michele) of Sturtevant, WI and Daane (Alanna) Hoffman of Winthrop Harbor, IL; seven grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat (Larry) Frank of Fox Lake, WI; and mother-in-law, Joyce Pattee of Waupun.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Edward Pattee.

Graveside services for Denny Hoffman will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 210 of Waupun. Please follow current COVID-19 protocol with masks and social distancing.

Memorials may be directed to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

A special thank you to Ascension At Home Hospice Care for taking care of Denny.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
FOREST MOUND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved