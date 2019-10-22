|
Dennis J. "Boogie" Matznick
of rural New Holstein "Marytown" - Dennis J. "Boogie" Matznick, age 60, of rural New Holstein "Marytown", passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, the day of his mother's birthday, at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.
He was born December 3, 1958, to Willard Matznick and the late Tharcilla (Sippel) Matznick.
Dennis attended St. Mary's Catholic Grades School in Marytown and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1978.
Dennis had worked at the Old Oak Shop for most of his working career and at Heus Mfg. the later part of his life.
He was a member of the Improved Order of Redmen Tribe # 52 and the R S Vintage Steel Club in Calumetville. Dennis was the proud owner of a Farmall Model A tractor that he would take to the yearly tractor show in Calumetville.
Dennis could be seen weekly; especially on Friday's, throughout the area making his way around neighborhood rummage sales.
Survivors include his father, Willard Matznick of Marytown; his sisters and brother, Debra Ann (Donald) Breit of Valders, Andrew Matznick of Newton, and Sandra (Mike) Schneider of St. Cloud; his nieces and nephews, Craig (Tami) Breit, Rachael Breit, Bradley (Gina) Breit, Tabitha Matznick, Uriah (Elizabeth) Matznick, Tyler Schneider, and Seth Schneider; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Jordan & Kinley Breit, Anaih Breit, Eleanor & Weston Breit. He is further survived by aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives; and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Tharcilla Matznick and aunts and uncles.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown, N10232 County Road G, New Holstein, WI 53061.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Dennis's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI on Saturday, October 26th from 10:00 AM until 1:15 PM.
Being just a little over a year in losing his Mom, Dennis religiously took care of her needs during her illness. He amazingly stepped up and surprised his whole family in caring for her as well as seeing his Dad was taken care of after her passing.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019