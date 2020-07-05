Dennis J. Richardson
North Fond du Lac - Dennis J. Richardson, 70, of North Fond du Lac, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born September 3, 1949 in Fond du Lac, the son of James and Helen Schwartz Richardson. In July of 2014 he married Melissa A. Ladewig. Dennis worked for Subzero until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa; two children, Brenton Richardson of California and Rhonda (Tony) Rodriguez of Chicago, IL; grandchildren and great grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Joanne Gahagan of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, Rol Neuman; niece, Jodi (Fiancé, Andy Fiedler) Pinto; nephews, Tony (Kris) Pinto and Dominic (Jean) Pinto. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Joey Neuman and Jan (Dave) Pinto.
At Dennis's request there will be no visitation of funeral services. Cremation has taken place.
