1/
Dennis J. Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis J. Richardson

North Fond du Lac - Dennis J. Richardson, 70, of North Fond du Lac, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born September 3, 1949 in Fond du Lac, the son of James and Helen Schwartz Richardson. In July of 2014 he married Melissa A. Ladewig. Dennis worked for Subzero until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa; two children, Brenton Richardson of California and Rhonda (Tony) Rodriguez of Chicago, IL; grandchildren and great grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Joanne Gahagan of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, Rol Neuman; niece, Jodi (Fiancé, Andy Fiedler) Pinto; nephews, Tony (Kris) Pinto and Dominic (Jean) Pinto. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Joey Neuman and Jan (Dave) Pinto.

At Dennis's request there will be no visitation of funeral services. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 5 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved