Dennis Lathrop
Fond du Lac - Dennis Lathrop, 73, of Fond du Lac, passed away Sunday October 20, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He graduated from the Wauzeka Public School, Wauzeka Wisconsin. Later served in the U.S. Air Force and settled in Fond du Lac Wisconsin employed at the Mercury Marine Outboard Motor company where he retired in 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 53 years; son, Joseph (Sheri) of Arizona; daughter-in-law, Kristine; step grandchild, Sabastian; preceded in death by his son Russell.
He is survived by four sisters; Suzanne Kazda of Boscobel, Kathleen (Donald) Kazda of Verona, Ann Russell (Gary) of Boscobel and Lori Lathrop of McGregor Iowa; two brothers, Duane of Everett, Washington and Dale of Madison and numerous nieces and nephews.
No formal services will be conducted as per Dennis's wishes.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019