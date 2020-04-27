|
Dennis M. Huelsman
Fond du Lac - Dennis M. Huelsman, 67, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.
He was born on September 15, 1952, in Fond du Lac, the son of Oscar and Doris Craw Huelsman. Dennis worked for Mercury Marine on the paint line for over 15 years. After his retirement, he tended bar at Three Sheets which he truly enjoyed. He liked to watch the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, enjoyed listening to music, gambling and animals.
He is survived by his children: Jodi (Chris Phillips) Huelsman and her children: Magnus and Anja Bonde of Milwaukee; Jaime (Scott) Schultz of Oak Creek, Kelly (Andrew) Pike and their children: Lacey, Lydia, Lauren and Leah of Theresa; his siblings: Robert Huelsman of Fond du Lac, Terry (Linda) Huelsman of Ripon, Ken (Helen) Huelsman of Fond du Lac, Maxine (friend George) Neas of North Fond du Lac, and Nancy Kimpel of Fond du Lac; numerous nieces and nephews, his breakfast buddy, Tasha and his faithful customers and friends at Three Sheets.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary, his brother John, nephews: Jerry and Matt, sisters-in-law: Kathy and Linda, brother-in-law Larry Kimpel and his dogs Sadie and Naja.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family www.kurkifuneralchapel.com, 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020