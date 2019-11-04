Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
271 Fourth Street Way
Fond du Lac, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
271 Fourth Street Way
Fond du Lac, WI
Dennis P. "Butch" Skaleski


1942 - 2019
Dennis P. "Butch" Skaleski Obituary
Dennis "Butch" P. Skaleski

Fond du Lac - Dennis "Butch" Phillip Skaleski, 77, passed away peacefully at home on November 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. Butch was born on August 28, 1942 in Green Bay to Stanley and Florence (Olejniczak) Skaleski. He attended the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay.

Butch married Mary Ann Dory on May 20, 1967 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marinette.

Butch was a meat specialist, beginning at Red Owl in 1965, moving to Super Valu and retiring at Roundy's in 2007. He was an avid golfer and Packer fan.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary; his sons, Phillip and Amy, and their children Sarah, Katie and Edward, Paul and Lisa, and Joel and Kerry, and their children Lily and Arianna.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Florence, his in-laws, Edward and Virginia Dory and his brother, Myron.

VISITATION: Butch's family welcomes relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019 to Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac, from 9:00 to 10:45 AM.

SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following visitation on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Father Michael Dory and Father Ryan Pruess will concelebrate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider a donation in Butch's name to the or St. Vincent De Paul of Fond du Lac.

Butch's family is grateful to St. Agnes Hospice Hope and the staff at the Cancer Clinic.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
