Dennis R. Braatz
Sheboygan -
Dennis R. Braatz, age 66, of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Fond du Lac, WI on December 19, 1952, the son of the late Harold and Louise Gessert Braatz.
Dennis attended local schools in Fond du Lac and graduated from Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac in 1971. He was married for 23 years to Constance Waters. Dennis was employed at the Kohler Company for 43 years and retired from the Pottery Division in 2015. He was also member of the Quarter Century Club at Kohler Company. Dennis enjoyed taking long drives in the country and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his two sons, Cedric (Anita) Braatz and Nathan (Stacey) Braatz, both of Sheboygan; ten grandchildren, Alena, Alec, Jada, Hannah, Derek, Ethan, Caiden, Cyan, Avaya and Alexis; one great-grandson, Wade; brothers and sisters, Jerry (Ping) Braatz, of Milwaukee, Louise (Dan) Derusseau, of Texas, Peter (Mary) Braatz, of Princeton, WI, Diane Braatz, of Fond du Lac, Donald (Pam) Braatz, of Howards Grove, Judy Preissner, of Oakfield, WI and Harold Jr. (Barbara) Braatz, of Fond du Lac. Dennis is further survived by many other relatives and friends. His parents, a daughter, Stacey Braatz, fiancée Cheryl Zwickey and a sister, Betty Melger, all preceded him in death.
A funeral service for Dennis will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Dennis's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to him. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Nov. 15, 2019