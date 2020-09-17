1/1
Dennis Rechek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Rechek

Waupun - Dennis Rechek, 71, of Waupun, passed away September 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Dennis was born October 6, 1948 in Waupun, the son of Eugene and Chrysanta Klapper Rechek. Dennis was a graduate of Mayville High School in 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served one tour of duty from August 1969-February 1972 in Vietnam. On June 9, 1973 he married Sharon Thurk at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. Dennis worked for "Line Clearance" for four years as a tree trimmer. In 1974 he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service where he was an officer in charge at Burnett and Doylestown. He was postmaster at Fall River and then Fox Lake from 1986 until he retired in 2003. Dennis was a life member of Veteran's of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in Horicon.

Dennis is survived by three children: Tom (Laura) Rechek of Fox Lake, Tim (Elaine) Rechek of Brandon, and Tiffany (Ryan) Klavekoske of Beaver Dam; seven grandchildren: Owen and Caleb Klavekoske, T.J. and Colton Rechek, and Grayson, Gabby, and Toby Rechek; two sisters: Jane (Ray) Papke of South Carolina and Joyce (Garron) Gibson of De Pere; two brothers: Curt (Mary) Rechek of Brandon and Mike (Amy) Rechek of Fox Lake; sister-in-law, Marcia Rechek of Beaver Dam; his beloved dog, "Partner"; and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Sheri Rechek; his parents, Eugene and Chrysanta Rechek; and a brother, Jerry Rechek.

Private services will be held.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved