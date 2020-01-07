Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Rhode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Rhode


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Rhode Obituary
Dennis Rhode

Oshkosh - Oshkosh - Dennis G. Rhode, of Appleton and formerly of Oshkosh, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, January 6, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton.

Dennis Gene Rhode was born at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI, on a snowy January 3, 1951, to Donald A. & Gloria (Lutz) Rhode. He was educated in the Oshkosh School District Special Education Program. Denny enjoyed watching sports especially football, on TV and at Lambeau Field. He enjoyed listening and dancing to music, with Elvis being his favorite artist. Dennis will be remembered for being very outgoing and friendly.

He is survived by his sister Sharon Rhode and brother Keith Rhode (Linda), niece Shelby (Jerod) Lloyd & nephew Lance (Shelly) Rhode, nine great-nieces and great-nephews, (Gavin, Evan, Emma, Malley, Greysen, Leighton, Trent, Traxton & Kase), all of Oshkosh. He is also survived by several cousins & his dear friend and legal guardian, Sarah (Shane) Arndt. Dennis always had a special bond with his sister, Sharon, and he will be greatly missed.

Preceding him on his journey to Heaven and waiting to welcome Denny, include his parents, Donald & Gloria Rhode, his grandparents, David & Mollie Lutz and Herman & Irene Rhode, many aunts and uncles, cousins & good friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 12 PM followed by a 1 PM memorial service at Seefeld Funeral Home in Oshkosh. Burial will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac, WI. Officiating will be Rev. Tim Greenwald of First English Lutheran Church, Oshkosh.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society in Dennis' name as he was a lifelong animal lover.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -