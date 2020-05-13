|
Dennis S. Pinch
Rosendale - Dennis S. Pinch, 70, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence in Rosendale. He was born in Beaver Dam on August 31, 1949 to Stanley and Muriel (Perry) Pinch. On September 23, 1972 Dennis married Mary McArthur at United Church of Christ in Rosendale.
Dennis loved all things NHRA. He built multiple vehicles specifically, Chevy S10's that he liked to cruise around in. Dennis was an avid Packer's fan, collector and enjoyed deer hunting. He very much loved his German Shepherd dogs. Dennis was a member of both the Brandon Snowmobile Club and Lily Snowmobile Club. Both Dennis and his brother, Jeffrey, owned and operated their family farm.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; two sons, David McArthur and Brian (Nicole) Pinch; a sister, Dianne (Gerald) Pucker; his brother, Jeffrey (Joan) Pinch; a sister-in-law, Audrey (Ronald) Braun; nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Muriel; a sister, Jill (Michael) Leecher; and his wife's parents, Harold and Mathilda.
A private family gathering service will be held with cremation to follow. Burial in Rosendale Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 13 to May 14, 2020