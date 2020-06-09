Dennis Siewert
Dennis Siewert

Markesan - Dennis "Boss" Siewert, 79, of Markesan, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Ripon Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12 noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with a visitation from 11-12 noon.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
