Dennis W. Tarpey
Fond du Lac - Dennis W. Tarpey, age 72, of North Fond du Lac, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1948, in Chicago, IL, the son of Harvey T. Tarpey and Sinella nee West (Tarpey) Loest.
Survivors include his four brothers, Michael Tarpey of Fond du Lac, Ron Tarpey of Fond du Lac, Ervin (Ann) Loest of Beaver Dam, Dan (Chris) Loest; nieces and nephews, Amy Rhode, Tara (David) Peters, Ashley (Brian) Fisher, Kaitlyn (Russ) Zupan, Cassaundra Loest, Elena Loest, and John Loest; grand nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfathers, Otto Dingler and Ervin Loest; and one brother, Robert.
Visitation will take place from 4:30 PM until 5:30 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation will follow the visitation.
Special thanks to those special caretakers who became Dennis' extended family and friends. At Chapman House, Debbie Clayton, Mona Limke, Iris Seekamp, Maria Schulz, Mel Nickerson, and Cindy Welch; at Hands On Adult Day Center, Chris Bass, Adam Elert, and staff; at Lakeland Care, Lisa Walker and Chris Graf.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com