Dennis W. Weigand
Theresa - Dennis Weigand, age 74 years, of Theresa was called home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Dennis was born on February 23, 1946 in Fond du Lac to Wilbert and Almira Weigand (Schaumberg). He was united in marriage to Ardis Gerken on June 22, 1969 at St John's Lutheran Church in Red Wing, Minnesota.
Dennis was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran (Town of Lomira). He graduated from Luther Prep in Watertown, and attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN. Dennis worked at Mayville Metal Products in Mayville, Miller Inc. in St. Nazianz, and Perlick Corporation in Milwaukee. He worked in sales, estimating, as a project engineer, and other positions.
Dennis served his Lord at St. Paul's Lutheran (Town of Lomira) and at St. Paul's Lutheran in Brownsville. He served as Sunday School teacher, Lutheran Pioneer leader, on the church council, choir, usher, Bible study leader, and wherever he was needed. He also served at Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac, including time on the executive board.
Dennis found great joy in spending time with his family. He enjoyed church activities, hiking, gardening, woodworking, fishing, and road trips.
Those Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Ardis; three children, Joel (Erin) Weigand and their children, Ethan and Ashley, Keith (Andi) Weigand and their children, Sara and Ryan, Rachel (Ty) Mittelstaedt. He is further survived by his brother, Harvey (Karen) Weigand; four sisters-in-law, Vernice Weigand, Judy Weigand, Sandi Meyer, and Bev (Mike) Watson; and brother-in-law, Ron (Jane) Gerken; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by four brothers, Philip (Deanna) Weigand, Lee (Lillian) Weigand, Rev. Cleone Weigand, and John Weigand.
Dennis' family will greet relatives and friends at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (605 Highland Ave, Brownsville, WI 53006) on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.
Following the visitation a Private Family Funeral Service for Dennis will be held at the Church with Pastor William Carter officiating. Following the service the burial will occur at the Church Cemetery in Brownsville.
Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Brownsville) or Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
Dennis' family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Heartland Hospice in Fond du Lac and Kraemer Cancer Center in West Bend for the loving care they provided.
The video of the service will be live streamed on St. Paul's Lutheran Church facebook page.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com
) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dennis' arrangements.