Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP - ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 S. 92nd St.
West Allis, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP - ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 S. 92nd St.
West Allis, WI
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Cemetery
Cudahy, WI
Diana L. Klement (Nee) Kojis

Diana L. Klement (Nee) Kojis Obituary
Diana L. Klement (nee) Kojis

- - Went to God, October 6, 2019, age 74 years. Beloved wife of the late John Klement. Dear mother of John (Jodi) and Michael (Kim) Klement. Loving grandmother of Nick, Meghan, Josh, Hannah and Joey. Sister of Betty Mathison, Jo-Ellen (Tony) Reeves and the late Karen Dieter. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday October 14, 2019, from 4 - 6 PM at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP - ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 S. 92nd St., West Allis, with Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM. Interment 10 AM Tuesday at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy.

Church and Chapel Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, please call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
