Diana P. Beecher, 76, of West Allis, WI, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born May 30, 1943 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of William and Dolores Schlosser Schaefer. Diana owned and operated several hair salons in the Milwaukee area. She enjoyed supporting the arts, drawing, animals, nature, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, William (Julie) Beecher of Fond du Lac and Marshall (Sarah) Beecher of Antioch, IL; seven grandchildren, Gabrielle, Alyssa, Nathan, Sarah, Skylar, Avery, and Edward; one brother, William Jr. (Michele) Schaefer of Brookfield; two nephews, Alex Schaefer and Scott (Allison) Schaefer. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Janet Schaefer; and nephew, Jack Schaefer.
At Diana's request cremation has taken place.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019