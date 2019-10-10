Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Beecher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana P. Beecher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana P. Beecher Obituary
Diana P. Beecher, 76, of West Allis, WI, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born May 30, 1943 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of William and Dolores Schlosser Schaefer. Diana owned and operated several hair salons in the Milwaukee area. She enjoyed supporting the arts, drawing, animals, nature, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, William (Julie) Beecher of Fond du Lac and Marshall (Sarah) Beecher of Antioch, IL; seven grandchildren, Gabrielle, Alyssa, Nathan, Sarah, Skylar, Avery, and Edward; one brother, William Jr. (Michele) Schaefer of Brookfield; two nephews, Alex Schaefer and Scott (Allison) Schaefer. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Janet Schaefer; and nephew, Jack Schaefer.

At Diana's request cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now