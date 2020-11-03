Diana S. Ebert
Fond du Lac - Diana S. Ebert, 61, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville. She was born March 10, 1959 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Arthur and Bernadette (Uebel) Ebert.
She enjoyed music, dancing, coloring, puppies and kittens, crafts, and watching wrestling.
Diana is survived by seven siblings, James Kraus of Wasilla, AK, Kay Kraus of Fond du Lac, Kenneth (Jean) Kraus of San Jose, CA, Karen (John) Andrysczyk of Montello, Leona (Dennis Dilts) Ebert of North Fond du Lac, LaVerne "Dolly" (Patrick) Holzman, of Fond du Lac, and Karen (Glenn) Ebert of Fond du Lac; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; paternal grandparents, Gottlieb and Gertrude Ebert; maternal grandparents, Herbert and Maryellen Uebel; an infant sister, Maryellen Kraus; two sisters, Lois Kraus and Marlene Ebert; and brother, Glenn Ebert.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.