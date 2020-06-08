Diane H. White
1946 - 2020
Diane H. White

Fond du Lac - Diane H. White, 73, of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born in Fond du Lac on November 5, 1946 to Clifford and Betty (Haveman) White. Diane was a 1964 graduate of Rosendale High School.

Following high school, Diane worked at the Woolworth & Co. store in Fond du Lac until its closing in 1993. She then worked for McDonald's in Fond du Lac until her retirement.

Survivors include three brothers, Wayne White of Eldorado (who himself passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020), Wes (Ruth) White of Ripon and Barry (Julie) White of Van Dyne; a nephew, Matt White; three nieces, Angela Mokler, Melissa (Dustin) Tilleman and Megan (Max) Dukelow; three great-nephews, Mason, Liam and Dawson; two great-nieces, Haylee and Lilyana; other relatives, her friends she made over the years and her co-workers at Woolworth's and McDonald's. She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Harv and Margaret Haveman; paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Elizabeth White; and a brother, Wayne White.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
