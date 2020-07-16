Diane L. (Wightman) Kaiser



Diane L. Kaiser, formerly of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Mesa, AZ.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lucille Wightman, brother, Richard, and nephew, Rick Wightman. She is survived by her twin sister, Donna Halfman, brother Wayne(Sue) Wightman, nieces and nephews, and brother-in-law, Ryan Halfman.



Private family services will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place









