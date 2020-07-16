1/
Diane L. (Wightman) Kaiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane L. (Wightman) Kaiser

Diane L. Kaiser, formerly of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Mesa, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lucille Wightman, brother, Richard, and nephew, Rick Wightman. She is survived by her twin sister, Donna Halfman, brother Wayne(Sue) Wightman, nieces and nephews, and brother-in-law, Ryan Halfman.

Private family services will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 16 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Fond du Lac Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved