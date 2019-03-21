Diane M. Gelmi



Horicon - Diane M. Gelmi. 54, formerly of Fond du Lac, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home in Horicon. She was born in Fond du Lac on Tuesday, November 17, 1964, a daughter of Lawrence and Genevieve T. (Gratton) Fisher. On Saturday, July 7, 2007, she married Robert "Bob" Gelmi at the Galloway House in Fond du Lac.



Diane loved the Milwaukee Brewers.



Survivors include her husband, Bob; three sons, Jacob and Justin Mason, both of Fond du Lac, and Josh Mason of Horicon; her brother, Dan Fisher of Fond du Lac; two sisters, Donna (Steve) Buck of Malone and Debra (William) Links of Fond du Lac; a sister-in-law, Susan (Ralph) Bjorne of Fla.; and numerous cousins on the Fisher side of the family. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service, with Pastor Jay Rodgers officiating, will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, being held at Spirit of Life Christian Church, 240 N. National Ave. in Fond du Lac. A visitation, beginning at 10:00 AM, will continue until the time of the service. Private burial in Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King, Wis., will take place next month.



In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Aurora at Home Hospice Program.



The family wishes to thank Aurora Home Hospice for the extra help in Diane's time of need.



Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary