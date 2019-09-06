|
Diane M. Roedl
Fond du Lac - Diane M. Roedl, 72, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born April 23, 1947 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Jerome and Luella (Kuehl) Drahmel. Diane was a 1965 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. She was baptized, confirmed and later married Duane "Dewey" Roedl at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, WI on May 11, 1968. Diane worked as a dental assistant at Dr. Toutant's office in Beaver Dam. After getting married they moved to Fond du Lac where she worked for Dr. Bert Baumgartner. When her two boys entered school she went back to work at Kathi Breit's Decorating, Luxerin Laboratory and later Showcase Custom Homes until retirement in 2008.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac, a member of the Ladies Aid Society, a greeter and on the Altar Guild. She was a volunteer for years for Jesus Little Lambs lunch program at the church. Diane bowled for thirty years in the Ledgeview Ladies Monday night league. Diane's greatest joy was her family, she loved her family and enjoyed the family get togethers, watching her grandchildren's events, traveling, shopping, gardening, caring for her home and doing search-a-word puzzles.
Diane is survived by her husband, Duane "Dewey" Roedl; two sons, Mark (Chris) Roedl of Van Dyne and Doug (Tami) Roedl of Waukesha; two grandchildren, Ava and Easton Roedl of Van Dyne; her sister, Mary Anne (Bill) Miller of Naples, FL. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Judy Roedl and Sue Roedl of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; father and mother-in-law; brother-in-law, Robert Roedl; and a nephew, Jerry Roedl.
The visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 855 Martin Avenue in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held in Stone Cemetery in Burnett, WI.
Memorials are appreciated to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Diane's name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019