Dianne Koch
Waupun - Dianne Koch, 69, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home.
Dianne was born October 12, 1949 in Fond du Lac the daughter of John B. and Evelyn Westhuis Harmsen. Dianne was a graduate of Waupun High School class of 1968. Following high school she went on to work as a nursing assistant. On April 16, 1984 she married Donald Koch in Huntsville, AL. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives. Dianne used her talents of baking and cooking for many friends and relatives. She was employed at various restaurants such as A&W, Well Kum Inn, 151 Club, and Old Town Inn. She was a custodian for Waupun School District and also worked in the kitchen. Dianne was a member of the Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary, past member of Waupun Lioness Club, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1163 Auxiliary of Beaver Dam, as well as a member of Alto Reformed Church.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Donald Koch of Waupun; a daughter, Daphne Koch of Waupun; a brother, Byron (Lorna) Harmsen of Waupun; and nieces and nephews.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, John B. and Evelyn Harmsen; a brother, Dennis Harmsen; and other relatives.
Funeral services for Dianne Koch will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Rev. Doug Shotsky officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives of Dianne Koch may call on the family on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
The family requests memorials be directed to the Dale Michels Center for Heart Care in Fond du Lac.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 14, 2019