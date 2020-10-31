1/1
Dick Hass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dick Hass

Fond du Lac - Richard "Dick" Hass, 71, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born October 8, 1949 in Fond du Lac, the son George and Margaret Schommer Hass. Dick graduated from Goodrich High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On September 23, 1978 he married Kathleen A. Sperger at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lomira. Dick was a long haul trucker for most of his life. He was a member and current President of Forest Sportsman Club. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and trapshooting, was very proud of his daughters and grandchildren, and loved spending time in his yard and with his family. His English Setter, Daisy, and tuxedo cat, Fig, were his constant companions.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two daughters, Laura (Scott) Gustin and Alisa Hass; three grandchildren, Mitchell, Sydney, and Eli Gustin; one brother, George Hass; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church with entombment to follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park with Military Honors being conducted.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home c/o Kathleen Hass and a memorial will be established in Dick's name.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved