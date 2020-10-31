Dick Hass
Fond du Lac - Richard "Dick" Hass, 71, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born October 8, 1949 in Fond du Lac, the son George and Margaret Schommer Hass. Dick graduated from Goodrich High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On September 23, 1978 he married Kathleen A. Sperger at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lomira. Dick was a long haul trucker for most of his life. He was a member and current President of Forest Sportsman Club. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and trapshooting, was very proud of his daughters and grandchildren, and loved spending time in his yard and with his family. His English Setter, Daisy, and tuxedo cat, Fig, were his constant companions.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two daughters, Laura (Scott) Gustin and Alisa Hass; three grandchildren, Mitchell, Sydney, and Eli Gustin; one brother, George Hass; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church with entombment to follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park with Military Honors being conducted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home c/o Kathleen Hass and a memorial will be established in Dick's name.
