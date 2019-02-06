Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Fond du Lac - Dimitri Alexaieff, age 62, of San Francisco, CA, died Friday, January 25, 2019, at his residence. He was born on May 21, 1956, in Beirut, Lebanon, the son of Alexi and Almira "Liza" Alexaieff. As a teenager Dimitri's family immigrated to San Francisco and has since resided there. Dimitri served in the United States Marines. Dimitri was a jack of all trades. He loved building things and was always working on a project. He was a full time student, always going to school to better himself. Above all the level of devotion he had to his children was unexplainable. He saved everything from letters to Father's Day cards that his children sent him over the years. Before his passing, he had the opportunity to be a grandfather to twin girls which he cherished.

Survivors include his children, Victoria Alexaieff, Regina (fiance Dugan Luttenberger) Alexaieff, both of North Fond du Lac; James (Rebecca) Alexaieff, and Liza (Todd) James both of Fond du Lac; two grandchildren; his mother, Almira "Liza" Alexaieff; one sister, Dounia Kardosh and her two sons, Essam and Mounir; one brother, Nicoli (Blanca) Alexaieff and their two children, Alexi and Dounya all of California; his former wife, Marianne Hurt of North Fond du Lac; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 2-5 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 5:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019
