Doaine R. Jahn
North Fond du Lac - Doaine R. Jahn, 95 of North Fond du Lac, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born in Leopolis, Wis. on October 4, 1925 to Herman and Cora (Albertz) Engelhardt. On July 27, 1947, Doaine married Edwin Jahn in Fox Lake, Wis. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before his death on May 8, 2013.
Doaine was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Chuch in North Fond du Lac. She retired from Bestt Rollr in 1987.
Survivors include her two daughters, Jane (Ken) Neas and Marlene (Allan) Hansen, all of Fond du Lac; three grandsons, Shannon (Bobbie) Eiler of North Fond du Lac, Christopher Hansen of Elburn, Ill and Nicholas Hansen of Fond du Lac; and two great-grandsons, Thaddeus Eiler of Fond du Lac and Gage Eiler of North Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; and two brothers, Raymond (Almedia) Engelhardt and Eugene (Anita) Engelhardt.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Ave. in North Fond du Lac. The funeral service will follow, beginning at 1:00 PM followed by burial in Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.
