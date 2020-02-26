Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. "Grandma" Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. "Grandma" Evans Obituary
Dolores M. "Grandma" Evans

Fond du Lac - Dolores M. "Grandma" Evans, 92, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by her family at Grancare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fond du Lac. She was born in Milwaukee on Wednesday, November 16, 1927 to Casimir and Mae (Herrick) Zielinski. Grandma married Russell Evans in Milwaukee on August 30, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2000.

Grandma will be remembered as a very caring and giving person. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and was the eyes and ears of all things 2nd St. and Park Ave.

Survivors include her three daughters, Deborah (Donald) Ewerdt, Doreen (Peter) Giovannetti and Laurie Edwards; her son, Wesley "Kim" Evans; six grandchildren, Jennifer Ewerdt, Dane Giovannetti, Amber Evans, Bailey, Killian, and McKennah Edwards; and one great-grandson, Sullaven Giovannetti. She was preceded in death by her parents, Casimir and Mae, and her husband, Russell.

Private family services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Memorials are appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society and/or Agnesian Hospice Hope.

Additional information and guestbook may be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now