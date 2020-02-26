|
|
Dolores M. "Grandma" Evans
Fond du Lac - Dolores M. "Grandma" Evans, 92, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by her family at Grancare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fond du Lac. She was born in Milwaukee on Wednesday, November 16, 1927 to Casimir and Mae (Herrick) Zielinski. Grandma married Russell Evans in Milwaukee on August 30, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2000.
Grandma will be remembered as a very caring and giving person. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and was the eyes and ears of all things 2nd St. and Park Ave.
Survivors include her three daughters, Deborah (Donald) Ewerdt, Doreen (Peter) Giovannetti and Laurie Edwards; her son, Wesley "Kim" Evans; six grandchildren, Jennifer Ewerdt, Dane Giovannetti, Amber Evans, Bailey, Killian, and McKennah Edwards; and one great-grandson, Sullaven Giovannetti. She was preceded in death by her parents, Casimir and Mae, and her husband, Russell.
Private family services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Memorials are appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society and/or Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Additional information and guestbook may be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020