|
|
Donald B. Moon
Fond du Lac - Donald B. Moon, age 79, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center on Hospice. He was born March 23, 1940, the son of Arthur & Ella (Schmitz) Moon of NFDL. He attended Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac. On August 1, 2004, he married Marcia Brill.
Don spent 2 years in the National Guard before enlisting in the US Air Force in 1959. He served at bases across the U.S. during his 22 years in the Air Force and served at bases in Thailand and Iceland. He retired from the Airforce in 1979 after an extended placement at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. He also worked for the State of Alaska, and as a civilian on the Army base at Ft. Richardson in Anchorage. After returning to the lower 48, he worked as a motel auditor and was an employee of the U.S. Post Office in Fond du Lac.
He loved to fish for halibut & salmon, hunt wildlife, bowl, play darts and golf. His past times also included coaching youth baseball with his buddies, dancing and listening to classic country music.
He most loved traveling the Alcan Highway through Canada and Alaska in his RV; watching the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, WI Badgers, Green Bay Packers, the patio parties and 20 years of warm winters with family and friends at Park Place RV Estates in Harlingen, TX. He enjoyed his McDonald's, Whataburger (in TX) and dill pickles.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia, two daughters, Terri (Shannon) Pasiewicz of Anchorage, AK, and Kelly Moon of Nixa, MO; two grandchildren Sammie and Derek Pasiewicz of Anchorage, AK, and his former wife, Joyce (George) Burns of Sparta, MO. His stepdaughters, Nicki & Cami Chopski of Idaho, & Kristi & Greg (Chopski) Wilkum and their 2 children of Fond du Lac. His stepchildren: Mike (Lori) Mayer, Dan (Jill) Mayer), Kate (Bob) Guelig of Eden and their children and step great grandchildren. His siblings: James Moon, Lyle (Pat) Moon of NFDL; Patty (Wally) Gellings of Van Dyne; David (Cindy) Moon of FDL; Harvey (Paula) Moon of VA, an aunt, Myrtle Sabel, and many nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Ella Moon, his wife Patsy Lea (Mayer) Moon, his sister-in-law, Carol Moon and his dog Skimo.
Cremation has taken place. A private family burial is scheduled for a later date.
Memorials can be donated in Don's name to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org; Abler-Engel American Legion Post 454, 107 Fond du Lac St, Mt. Calvary, WI, 53057; or National League of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike, Suite 100, Falls Church, VA, 22041.
We'd like to thank Dr. Roth, Dr. Diaz, Dr. Mueller, and their staff. We appreciate Dr. Weber, Kathy/NP and the Agnesian Hospice staff at Harbor Haven. A very special thank you to all of the Nurses, CNA's and staff at Harbor Haven both Meadows and Sunrise for their love, support, caring and kind compassion. We could not have walked this journey without all of you. God bless you for what you do. 'SAINTS' .. that's what we call each of you and thank you.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020