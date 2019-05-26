Donald C. Bechler



Fond du Lac - Donald Clarence Bechler, 86, of Van Dyne, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1933, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Adela (Iding) Bechler. He was baptized on February 24, 1933. Butch attended Daniel Boone Grade School, Town of Forest. He later attended St. Peter's Lutheran in Fond du Lac, where he was confirmed on April 14, 1946. Butch moved to his current farm near Van Dyne later in 1946.



Butch attended Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac and later served his country in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He worked the family farm for over fifty years, first with his father, and later with his two sons. He took great pride in his work and his farm. A barn fire on October 26, 2001, forced him to quit milking cows. Butch continued to work his land until declining health caused his retirement. Farming was his work, his hobby, and his passion.



On September 5, 1959, Butch married Beverly Ruby Hinz at St. John's Lutheran Church, Town of Nekimi. In his early years, he enjoyed playing baseball and bowling. He was an honorary member of the Van Dyne Volunteer Fire Department, having served for thirty years. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and watching Milwaukee Brewer games. Right up until his last days, Butch enjoyed a good game of cards, including sheepshead with friends and 500 Rummy with his wife. His dog Kloe was very special to him. Over the years, he had a number of dogs with each one being "the best one I ever had." Butch was a faithful member of St.Peter's Lutheran Church from his confirmation until the time of his passing.



Butch is survived by his wife Bev, with whom he would have celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary on September 5 of this year. He is also survived by three children: his daughter Laurie (Dale) Schraufnagel of Brownsville, and two sons, Mike (Holly) Bechler and Jeff Bechler, both of Van Dyne. Butch is further survived by nine grandchildren: Eric (Amy) Schraufnagel, Kayla (Joseph) Adamson, Michael (Rachel) Schraufnagel, Jacob Schraufnagel, Amanda (Cody) Emerich, Josie Bechler (Cory Stahmann), Logan Bechler, Molly Bechler, and Dylan Bechler. Four great-grandchildren complete the family: Evan, Aliya, and Levi Schraufnagel and Lily Adamson.



Other survivors include two sisters, Ruth Pautz and Mickey Tasch, and brothers and sisters-in-law Leo and Jeanne Hinz and Bonnie and Jan Schumacher.



Butch was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy McTrusty, brothers-in-law Ambrose McTrusty, Gerald Pautz, Dewey Tasch, and Vernon Brummond and sister-in-law Lois Brummond.



VISITATION: Butch's family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1600 South Main Street, Fond du Lac, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Wednesday, May 29 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church from 9:30-11:00 AM.



SERVICE: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac with Rev. Michael Zuberbier officiating. Burial will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park.



Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, or the Van Dyne Volunteer Fire Department.



The family would like to express their appreciation to friends and neighbors who were always there to lend a helping hand, as well as all who provided care for him in his later years.



