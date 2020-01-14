|
|
Donald C. Steinert
Fond du Lac - Donald C. Steinert, 95, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope.
He was born on October 2, 1924, in Plymouth, WI, the son of late John A. and Clara L. Limberg Steinert. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1942 and attended Fond du Lac Business College. As a young man, he worked at the family farm near Greenbush. In 1951 he started as a bookkeeper at Annen Brake Service of Fond du Lac. Don purchased Annen Brake from George Annen in 1964 and was active in operations until 2019.
On October 19, 1963 Don married Jane Hoffman at First Methodist Church in Sheboygan. He enjoyed spending weekends up north in Minocqua, fishing, bird watching and going to the casino. He was a big fan of the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. Don was particularly fond of the Christmas season and starting his morning with a donut. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and gentle spirit.
Survivors include his son, Robert (Christine) Steinert; two grandchildren, Steven (fiancée Julie Rodgers) Steinert and Stephanie (Benjamin) Reuter; great-granddaughter Emily Reuter; sister, Dorothy Retzlaff; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane Hoffman Steinert and brother-in-law, Roger Retzlaff.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM, at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Edmond Drewsen III officiating. Inurnment will be at Rienzi Cemetery at a later date.
Family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice Home of Hope for the compassionate care given the past week.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice Home of Hope.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020