Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Ev. Lutheran Church
55 Prairie Road
Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Ev. Lutheran Church
55 Prairie Road
Fond du Lac, WI
1930 - 2019
Donald "Don" E. Lemke

Fond du Lac - Donald "Don" E. Lemke, 89, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at The Meadows of Fond du Lac.

He was born on January 20, 1930, in Escanaba, Michigan, the son of Karl and Gertrude (Milenski) Lemke. On May 24, 1952, he married Donna Wood at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Escanaba, Michigan. Donna preceded Don in death on January 18, 2018.

Don was employed by CW Transport in Fond du Lac for 39 years and was a member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. Don enjoyed woodworking, fishing and especially time with his family.

He is survived by his children: William (Jackie) Lemke of Aurora, Colorado, Donald (Carol) Lemke of Cedarburg and Susan (Joe) Nelson of Fond du Lac; eight grandchildren: Jessica (Brad) Busey, Sarah (Troy) Schultz, Angela (Chris) Lombardi, Amy (Scott) Pollesch, Amanda (Adam) Brock, Karl Lemke, Sarah (Steve) Quist and Joseph Lemke; 12 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife, Don was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lois (John) Kusnier.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Road, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church with Reverends David Haugly, Michael Wiegand and Mark Parsons officiating. Entombment will follow at Rienzi Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Winnebago Lutheran Academy Building Fund and/or Faith Lutheran Church Building Fund.

Very sincere thanks to Diann and all the dedicated caregivers at The Meadows of Fond du Lac for their outstanding assistance, compassion and support shown to our parents, Don and Donna Lemke.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019
