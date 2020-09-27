Donald G. Brown
Fond du Lac - Donald G. Brown, age 67, of Malone, died peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on December 9, 1952, in Winamac, IN, the son of Thomas and Barbara (Gates) Brown. On November 22, 1975, Don married Beverly Ann Alsup in Berlin, WI. Don retired from CN Railroad after thirty years of employment. After retirement Don worked for Holiday Mazda. Don loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed going on cruises, traveling, baseball, and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly of Malone; his children, Cheryl (Jeff) Groff of Kaukauna, Scott (Penny) Wegner of Wisconsin Rapids, Terra Meinen of Oshkosh, Jim (Afton) Brown of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Mike (Mary) Brown of Berlin, David (Mary) Brown of Berlin; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Deverle Brown on May 14, 1989; his mother, Barbara Ellen Brown on October 25, 2004; one sister, Pamela Brown on January 2, 2007.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 5-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Church-Holy Family, N8079 Church Rd, Malone, WI, 53049. Visitation will take place on Friday morning at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow the traditional services.
